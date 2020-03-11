‘Bring Your Own’ new mantra at gyms, yoga studios due to coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local gyms and yoga studios are doing what they can to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Central Texas.

No confirmed cases of the virus that causes the disease COVID-19 have been discovered in Travis County, but fitness centers are being proactive to protect their clients from the potential for community spread of the illness.

“We’re doing our best to make everybody just feel comfortable and keep them coming here to be with each other,” said Amy Hogan, an owner of Studio Mantra, a yoga studio in northwest Austin.

Hogan and her staff switched from the natural cleansers they usually use to disinfectants recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to kill viruses. They also hire professional crews to deep clean a few times a week. In addition, they’re recommending people bring their own yoga gear instead of using the studio’s.

“We’ve actually almost sold out of our mats and our blocks and blankets,” Hogan said, “and we had to order more this week.”

On KXAN News Today, how clients there are receiving the efforts, plus the response from national gym chains about their cleaning regimens.