Austin Food and Wine Festival moved to November

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Food and Wine Festival, originally scheduled for April 24 through April 26, has been rescheduled for November 13 through November 15 at Auditorium Shores.

“In all instances, the health and safety of our guests, chefs, partners, staff and community is our top priority and planned for accordingly,” Sarah Abell, a spokeswoman with the festival, told KXAN Thursday. “Tickets will be honored for the new Austin Food + Wine Festival weekend.”

The annual food and booze extravaganza has taken place since 2012.