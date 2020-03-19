Austin Food and Wine Festival moved to November

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Austin Food and Wine Festival 2019

Katrina Barber/C3

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Food and Wine Festival, originally scheduled for April 24 through April 26, has been rescheduled for November 13 through November 15 at Auditorium Shores.

“In all instances, the health and safety of our guests, chefs, partners, staff and community is our top priority and planned for accordingly,” Sarah Abell, a spokeswoman with the festival, told KXAN Thursday. “Tickets will be honored for the new Austin Food + Wine Festival weekend.”

The annual food and booze extravaganza has taken place since 2012.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss