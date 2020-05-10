Austin Fire Department creates ‘virtual career day’ for kids learning from home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Central Texas students continue their education from home, the Austin Fire Department is getting creative by bringing career day online.

AFD created a “virtual career day” for kids, with students getting a behind-the-scenes look at firefighters’ jobs.

“Because of some silly germs, I’m not able to come talk to you guys at your elementary school. So as a result, instead of me coming to you, you’re coming to me,” said AFD Captain Liz Donelson in the video.

The video shows kids around the department’s training facilities and gives a good look at the intricacies and life of being a part of the Austin Fire Department.

For an escape from the home-classroom you can watch AFD’s virtual career day video in their tweet below.