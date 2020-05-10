Austin Fire Department creates ‘virtual career day’ for kids learning from home

Coronavirus

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Central Texas students continue their education from home, the Austin Fire Department is getting creative by bringing career day online.

AFD created a “virtual career day” for kids, with students getting a behind-the-scenes look at firefighters’ jobs.

“Because of some silly germs, I’m not able to come talk to you guys at your elementary school. So as a result, instead of me coming to you, you’re coming to me,” said AFD Captain Liz Donelson in the video.

The video shows kids around the department’s training facilities and gives a good look at the intricacies and life of being a part of the Austin Fire Department.

For an escape from the home-classroom you can watch AFD’s virtual career day video in their tweet below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss