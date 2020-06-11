Austin indoor entertainment venues reopen today with safety changes amid pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Indoor entertainment venues are slowly starting to reopen in Central Texas, but you might notice some big changes.

“Our team members are getting temperature checks on the way in,” said Main Event general manager, Brent Kolafa. “They are going to be wearing gloves and masks for their safety and our guests. We are going to have sanitation stations we have put around the building.”​

Main Event offers bowling, mini golf, laser tag and arcade games — all hands-on activities. Main Event will have some staff members constantly walking around wiping everything down.

“Children are touchers. They are going to go and touch a lot of surfaces, and we have to go and make sure we have people that will make it as clean as possible,” said Kolafa. “Our game room and our bowling area and our dining areas, their only job is to walk around and wipe down high touch areas.”​

Main Event will open with a capacity limit of 25% to ensure safety.

“Safety is number one, and if people don’t feel safe they are not going to come out,” said Kolafa

Dave and Buster’s also opened Wednesday with similar safety restrictions.

They’ve closed down some games for enhanced social distancing, placed multiple hand sanitizers around the facility, making masks and gloves available for guests and other typical changes.