Austin doctor urges cautious optimism as city returns to Stage 3

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin and Travis County are officially back in Stage 3 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. More changes are expected soon to reflect the latest recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitals are finally starting to feel some consistent relief after what’s now been two long years of dealing with COVID-19.

“It’s been pretty intense for the last two years,” said Austin Regional Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Manish Naik. Naik wasn’t surprised to see Austin move back to Stage 3.

“The numbers have been dropping fairly dramatically over the last three or four weeks,” Naik said.

There’s still some caution as Austin has seen numbers improve before.

“The stress of, ‘it looks like things are getting better,’ and then, ‘here we go, we’re going through another surge,'” Naik said. “I think in the health care facility space, it’s too soon to start bringing down the masking guidelines.”

KXAN asked the hospital systems in Austin if they’ll be changing policies to reflect new city guidance. As of Tuesday afternoon, we only heard back from St. David’s who said it won’t be making any changes for now.

We also spoke to several businesses Tuesday who aren’t ready to loosen COVID-19 restrictions — many not wanting to talk about it on camera since the topic can be controversial at times.

The City of Austin lifting restrictions does want to still ensure people are mindful the pandemic isn’t over.

“As we align ourselves with with the CDC guidance and take into account our unique circumstances, we realize that Austin welcomes hundreds of events … we are strongly recommending indoor masking until the end of the spring festival season,” Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said.

“I think as we start to relax our guidelines, we need to be cognizant that we still need to protect those at risk,” Naik said.

South By Southwest organizers acknowledged the Stage 3 move but said it won’t change its existing guidelines for its festivals. Those include requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for any attendees picking up credentials and mandatory masking in all conference rooms and exhibitions.

SXSW starts March 7.