Austin Disaster Relief Network spreads support during COVID-19 pandemic through prayer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Disaster Relief Network and local churches came together Monday in prayer to spread some peace of mind during the coronavirus pandemic.

Church leaders in the Austin area prayed for the virus to stop spreading and for healing for those who have been infected. The ADRN is partnering with Unceasing Prayer Movement, Spirit 105.9 and HOPE Prayer Room, calling Churches of Greater Austin and Austinites to host a prayer session every Monday, until the end of the spread of the virus.

The prayer sessions started March 24 and go from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ADRN will live stream the event from HOPE Prayer Room, located at 1122 East 51st Street, Austin.

“There’s something powerful about pastors and prayer coming together,” said Daniel Geraci, the executive director for ADRN. “It begins to give hope to the hopeless and those struggling with fear and anxiety from all the situations that are going on around us.”

The link to the prayer session live stream can be found on the ADRN website here.