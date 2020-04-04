Austin diaper bank gives 21,000 diapers to over 500 families affected by pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Diaper Bank held its second public diaper distribution event Friday to help those who have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Austin Diaper Bank, since the first distribution event on March 27, 21,000 diapers have been given out to over 500 Central Texas families.

“Coronavirus is definitely having a financial impact on Central Texas families,” said Holly McDaniel, executive director of the Austin Diaper Bank. “We are getting double the typical number of calls from families asking for help with diapers. Families should not have to choose between purchasing food or buying diapers with their limited resources. We’re honored to be able to help out in times of crisis, thanks to the generosity of our supporters and donors.”

The Austin Diaper Bank normally distributes the goods through a non-profit partner. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its warehouse on Burnet Road has opened to deliver directly to families in need.

Donations to the Austin Diaper Bank can be made on its website here.