Austin COVID-19 pop-up testing extended again in new location

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nomi Health, a health care company administering COVID-19 tests in Austin, said it will be moving locations.

The vendor had been testing people at the Long Center for eight days but will open at the Toney Burger Activity Center and Stadium starting Saturday at 8 a.m.

The group said due to the Long Center’s events schedule, the facility could no longer accommodate another extension of Nomi Health’s pop-up testing site, which was initially supposed to last two days.

“We’re seeing, that initial spike up, we’ve actually seen it stay pretty consistent,” said Nomi Health co-founder Boe Hartman.

He said they’ve had to bring in extra help across state lines to keep up.

“Across Texas, we’ve had to fly in for different teams to help strike,” he said.

Nomi Health said conversations with the Austin Independent School District lead to the new site, which would be “long term.”

Nomi Health said it would be able to test more than 1,000 people per day at the Burger Activity Center, with four drive-up lanes.

They said antigen tests are texted to people within an hour, and PCR tests should be emailed within 24 to 48 hours.

“Lab capacity across the United States is challenged,” Hartman said. “We’re actually putting measures in place to actually bring that back down into our 24-hour, sub-48-hour time frame.”

Starting Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, Nomi Health will offer antigen and PCR tests to drive-thru patients at Toney Burger Athletic Complex. (KXAN Photo)

Healthcare company Nomi Health’s new COVID-19 testing site at the Toney Burger Center. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Austin Public Health reports the COVID-19 community transmission rate is high, with a nearly 30% positivity rate. The authority moved the community into Stage 5 risked-based guidelines Thursday, encouraging everyone to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.

Updated projections from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin indicate the nation could be hitting our peak of COVID-19 cases over the next few days.