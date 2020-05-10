Austin company gives free hand-made masks to small business owners

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With many small businesses ready to try to reopen, finding protective face coverings and masks is an extra challenge.

On Friday, the company Event Support Professionals handed out some of their new hand-made masks to small business owners.









“Especially what I’ve noticed with the shortage of masks and everything going to the government, is that citizens and small businesses don’t have access to quality masks,” said Tiffany Johnson, CEO of Event Support Professionals.

“We did a little pivot. We’re a staffing company so we’ve got plenty of staff to put to work, so we began creating our own mask.”

The staffing and security firm is now selling their washable masks and N-95 quality filters online ranging from $6 to $9 each.