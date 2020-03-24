Austin company gives away kids books at AISD meal pickup spots

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin-based kids book subscription service plans to give away thousands of books to local families during the extended school closures caused by the new coronavirus.

Literati set aside 3,000 kids books for this week alone. Company employees plan to set up a tent at five Austin ISD schools (one school per day) where parents are picking up free curbside meals for their students.

The schools are:

Monday, March 23: Dawson Elementary School

Tuesday, March 24: Pleasant Hill Elementary School

Wednesday, March 25: Perez Elementary

Thursday, March 26: Houston Elementary

Friday, March 27: Linder Elementary

Monday, parents stopping by Dawson Elementary in south Austin didn’t expect to drive away with free new books in addition to lunch. “It was a great surprise,” Paul O’Dwyer said.

The AISD parent said his family often goes to the library to find new reads, but with Austin’s public libraries closed and local schools shuttered until at least April, they don’t have that option.

“This was a great alternative,” O’Dwyer said, “and the kids were so excited when they offered the books.”

On KXAN News Today, Literati explains the kinds of books they want kids to have access to in this uncertain time.