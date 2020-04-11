Austin City Council passes resolutions to help the city and support residents during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During Thursday’s City Council meeting, Austin leaders took a number of actions to help the city protect its citizens during the coronavirus pandemic and find ways to fight back.

Emergency housing

City council approved three resolutions to occupy hotels within the city for isolation and support services related to COVID-19. Each location was approved for a 60-day term with two options to extend for 30 additional days.

The first location is the Crowne Plaza Austin located at 6121 North Interstate Highway 35 and its use cannot exceed $2,804,760. The second location is the La Quinta Inn located at 4200 South Interstate Highway 35 and its use cannot exceed $541,800. The final location is the Motel 6 located at 8010 North Interstate Highway 35 and its use cannot exceed $222,500.

Combating hate speech

City council also approved a resolution condemning violence, hate speech and racism towards Asian Americans.

The president of the Asian American Cultural Center sent a letter to City Council saying she has seen hate toward Asian Americans due to reports that the virus originated in China.

“In a crisis like this there is no room for hate. I just want to remind people especially good people to really exercise their humanity,” said Amy Mok, President of Asian American Cultural Center.

Mok called on Austin residents to show their support for victims of racism.

Data sharing

Austin City Council also approved a resolution to share data between the city, the University of Texas at Austin-Dell Medical School, and other state institutions.

The resolution will help help track the number of cases trace who positive patients came into contact with and help medical experts better understand the virus.