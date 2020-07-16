Austin-based company offers free vehicle disinfection for frontline workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An appreciation of dedication through disinfection.

Frontline workers face a high risk of COVID-19 exposure, and one local company wants to make sure their transit doesn’t become a transmit.

For Paul Kim, the concept is basic: “Don’t bring anything home.”

“Their families [that] they care about – elderly, small children… we want to make sure when [first responders] go home, they go home and not bring anything with them.”

Kim is the president and CEO of ATX Environmental Solutions, a mechanical contractor. He, like many others, had to do a pandemic pivot on operations, so he adopted a new disinfection service as a new win-win, keeping his team members working while helping those who need it most: healthcare professionals and first responders.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Over the past three weeks, they’ve been saying thank you in the form of fog and mist. The company has offered free drive-up vehicle disinfection treatments to frontline workers every Friday through August, but due to the recent increases in cases, the team already has plans to extend that timeline.

Kim said he’s serviced roughly 20-25 people each Friday so far. For many, it’s a cathartic cleanse.

“Everybody’s been very grateful. We share a lot of stories. We hear their heartfelt stories about what this real fight is about and what they’re going through. And that’s more motivation for us to keep this going… Knowing that at least their vehicle, mode of transportation, is not gonna be part of them transmitting this to their families and their loved ones — that gives us quite a bit of satisfaction and sense of pride as well.”

Demystifying the mist

The company uses SteraMist®, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized hydrogen peroxide, which “effectively eliminates 99.9999% of pathogens including the coronavirus,” per their website. They say it was initially developed in response to the weaponized anthrax attack in 2001 and then used to contain the Ebola outbreak in 2015. Right now, it’s being endorsed globally to combat COVID-19.

The solution is also safe for the environment and humans. It’s non-toxic and residue-free. You won’t need to declutter your car before arriving. It’s non-corrosive and can be directly sprayed on electronics, medical devices and other items without a wipedown.

If you’re not a frontline worker and are interested to pay for the drive-up vehicle disinfection service, ATX Environmental Solutions is also offering it to the public. You can visit Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Their north Austin office is located at 1205 Sheldon Cove Suite 1K. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also reserve a timeslot online, where you can also request a quote. Their service even goes beyond vehicles, disinfecting: