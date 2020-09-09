Austin Area Urban League hosts PPE Distribution at Huston-Tillotson University on Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Area Urban League will host a personal protective equipment distribution on Wednesday.

Kits will include cloth masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer, or hand soap. The community drive-thru distribution will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 12:30-3 p.m. at Huston-Tillotson University.

Those in search of donations are asked to enter the university campus from the 900 Chicon Street entrance.

Last month, the AAUL distributed 10,000 PPE kits to local minority families that drove to the Wilhelmina Delco Center.