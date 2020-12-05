Austin area set to receive 13,650 initial doses of Pfizer vaccine for local healthcare workers

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pending emergency use authorization, Austin and Travis County will get 13,650 initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release sent Friday evening.

The initial shipment will be for a handful of hospitals in Travis, Hays and Williamson Counties to immunize healthcare workers, the city said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services gave information about the initial doses to Austin Public Health. DSHS along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will dictate how the vaccine is given out and who will get the first doses.

St. David’s HealthCare released a statement to KXAN about the doses:

“Extensive planning is underway for administration of the vaccine to hospital employees and medical staff…. Vaccination will be optional; no employee or medical staff member will be required to receive it.”

More than 150 providers, including APH, have signed up through DSHS to distribute the vaccines.

APH’s vaccine distribution coalition, which includes healthcare systems and community partners, are monitoring new information and planning phased distribution approaches.

According to DSHS, as of Thursday, more than 4,100 healthcare providers in more than 225 Texas counties have registered as a COVID-19 vaccine provider. An additional 2,500 Texas locations of national pharmacy chains have signed up with the federal government.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to discuss emergency use authorization for Pfizer next week. The UK already authorized the Pfizer vaccine this week.