COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

Austin area medical professionals to speak to public, urge following safety measures

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 2 p.m. Wednesday, medical professionals from the Austin-Travis County area will join Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Health Authority, to urge residents and businesses to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

Escott will be joined by doctors from Dell Medical School, Travis County Medical Society, Seton Medical Center and St. David’s Emergency Care, among others.

The conference comes on the heels of a week featuring several record highs for new cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Travis County reported 257 new cases — giving the county 6,596 total cases. Of these cases 4,512 are considered recovered and 1,970 are considered active.

There have been 114 COVID-19-related deaths in Travis County.

THE LATEST: TRAVIS COUNTY CORONAVIRUS LIVE BLOG

Also on Tuesday, the state of Texas reported a record 5,489 new COVID-19 cases and 381 new hospitalizations — the 12th straight day of record hospitalizations.

KXAN will stream the conference here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss