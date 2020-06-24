Austin area medical professionals to speak to public, urge following safety measures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 2 p.m. Wednesday, medical professionals from the Austin-Travis County area will join Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Health Authority, to urge residents and businesses to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

Escott will be joined by doctors from Dell Medical School, Travis County Medical Society, Seton Medical Center and St. David’s Emergency Care, among others.

The conference comes on the heels of a week featuring several record highs for new cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Travis County reported 257 new cases — giving the county 6,596 total cases. Of these cases 4,512 are considered recovered and 1,970 are considered active.

There have been 114 COVID-19-related deaths in Travis County.

Also on Tuesday, the state of Texas reported a record 5,489 new COVID-19 cases and 381 new hospitalizations — the 12th straight day of record hospitalizations.

KXAN will stream the conference here.