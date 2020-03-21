Austin area food pantries remain open amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Most food pantries in the Austin area remain open despite coronavirus concerns, but they are relying heavily on the community for donations.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council of Austin will keep the doors open at the Vincentian Family Center on 901 W. Braker Lane. It will stay open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.

Organizers are asking for food and monetary donations because they know the need will continue. The center is seeking nonperishable snacks, nonperishable meals, and canned vegetables.

