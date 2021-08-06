Austin area could exceed ICU bed capacity by Sunday, UT models show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium suggests the Austin-Travis County area could exceed ICU bed capacity by Sunday, a report shows.

The report used data through July 28. A spokesperson for the University of Texas at Austin told KXAN the “report findings are still consistent with the data we see currently.”

According to the Austin-Travis County COVID-19 dashboard, 510 people are hospitalized in our area with COVID-19 right now, with 184 in the ICU and 102 on ventilators.

The UT research was conducted to study the risks of reopening schools to in-person learning this fall. The projections were sent to Austin area health officials and have been reported, in-part, by Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, in her briefings earlier this week.

The report found the risk of at least one student coming to class infected with COVID-19 on the first day can be reduced from 94% to 37% if the community religiously wears face coverings in public spaces, practices social distancing and avoids non-essential trips.

“Without strong mitigative measures within schools, school reopening could exacerbate the local epidemic and put children in our community at risk. Wearing face masks in schools, vaccinated or not, and continuing to take other precautions will allow us to protect children, their families, and the community,” Spencer Fox, associate director of the UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, said.

KXAN has reached out to area hospitals to ask for their current ICU bed capacity; we will update this article when we hear back.