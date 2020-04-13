Austin area churches get creative to keep social distancing during Easter services

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For many churches and congregations, Easter Sunday services this year were carried out in new ways. Austin area churches are learning to adapt, rather than packed pews they are turning to tools like live streams and drive-through services.

What limitations are on churches in Texas

With warnings from health experts and public officials who say that gatherings and nonessential activities could spread the novel coronavirus, many religious organizations have already altered their services accordingly before Easter arrived. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order, which lasts through April 30, and calls on every person in the state to minimize social gatherings and in-person contact with those who don’t live in their household unless it is necessary for them to provide or obtain essential services.

The governor’s order explained that essential services include religious services and that if “religious services cannot be conducted from home or through remote services, they should be conducted consistent with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation, and by implementing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The city of Austin issued an order, which extends through May 1, prohibiting gatherings of more than ten people, including religious services. The City of Austin issued a stay-at-home order (which is expected to be extended soon) and clarified in early April that the governor’s executive order modifies the city’s stay-at-home order to allow people to gather “in churches, congregations, or other houses of worship if they cannot be conducted from home or through remote services.”

What churches are doing

Pastor Jackie Freeman at Decker United Methodist Church in Austin explained that health and safety precautions prompted her congregation to move to virtual services in late March. “It is a congregation that is predominantly people over 50,” Freeman explained. “And so for them, this has been a difficult time because in social distancing, because so many of us are at high risk, we couldn’t get out, we had to social distance ourselves for our health.”

Her congregation of around ten people have been relying on Facebook live streams to attend these church services virtually. Pastor Freeman, the church musician, and a couple volunteers will go to the church on Sundays to ensure everything is ready to stream.

The Facebook live feed for Easter Services at Decker United Methodist Church. Courtesy Decker United Methodist Church Facebook Page).

This is something entirely new for Decker United Methodist Church, which Freeman said is celebrating 150 years in existence this year.

“It was a Swedish church, so it was set up by Swedish immigrants when they first came to Texas,” she said. “And so you see that In the architecture and the building.”

“As far as I know, the church never broadcast their service in any kind of way and so for us to live stream it took a little bit of just thinking through the logistics of it,” she explained.

Freeman described unexpected hurdles, like posting bulletins online of the day’s sermons including hymns, while also acquiring the licensing needed to post those hymns or songs online.

During her Easter sermon, Freeman said she “talked a lot about being able to lament and grieve what we have lost, but knowing that there will come a time when we will be back in our church building and we will be back with friends.”

One of the lessons Freeman said she has learned this Easter is not to take the relationships and joy that come from gathering together to worship for granted.

“I know there are a lot of people who have grieved that we couldn’t do Church,” she noted. “One thing that this has done is that it’s taught us a new way to do church because we’ve had to take people at where they are. “

“The church was never the building, the church was always the people” she noted.

Drive-through Easter Sunday services for Twenty20 Austin. KXAN Photo/ Alex Hoder.

Twenty20 Church Austin held drive-through services where people could park in their vehicles for Easter services.

The First Baptist Church Marble Falls also held Easter drive-in services.

The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the church where a mass shooting unfolded in 2017, hosted in-person services for Easter Sunday while also streaming live on Facebook as a continuation of their ongoing services.