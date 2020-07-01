Austin airport adds enhanced procedures and cleaning practices for travelers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is adding enhanced, extra measures of precaution in an effort to keep travelers and employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

With enhanced cleaning procedures already in place, AUS says it has added new stanchion signage throughout the terminal to encourage physical distancing, more sanitizing stations and plexiglass barriers in common areas like ticket counters and gate areas.

There will also be additional cleaning throughout the terminal, including TSA security checkpoints, the Customs & Border Protection Federal Inspection Services area, and hold room areas. The restrooms will be cleaned every 90 minutes and deep-cleaned overnight, according to AUS.

“Our staff is busy working with our partners and across divisions to ensure a safe and healthy passenger experience for customers,” said Jacqueline Yaft, Chief Executive Officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

AUS reports passenger traffic has increased over the last few weeks, but is still significantly lower for this time of year. In April, AUS reported passenger traffic decreased by 96.6% in comparison to last April with 47,781 total passengers flying during the month.

Passengers must wear a face covering when traveling through the airport. Most airlines are now requiring passengers to wear face coverings during their flight, and some airlines have also implemented temperature screening prior to boarding. Masks can be bought in several locations both pre- and post-security. A full list of those locations can be found here.

Passengers are encouraged to utilize mobile boarding passes and to check in from home when possible. Anyone picking up or dropping off should wait in the AUS Cell Phone Lot, and avoid going inside the terminal — unless they are assisting unaccompanied minors, passengers with disabilities, or others who need assistance.

The economy lot has been temporarily closed to prevent crowded parking shuttles. Parking rates in the Blue and Red Garages have been discounted, so passengers can safely park near the Barbara Jordan Terminal and walk to it. Information and parking updates can be found at abiaparking.com.