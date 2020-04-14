Austin 8th-grader on autism spectrum 3D-prints solution to medical mask ear strain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are running into a problem: Wearing medical masks for 12 or 14 hours straight causes strain on their ears from the loops that secure the masks to their faces.

Hospitals are requiring health workers to wear masks throughout their shifts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. “We’ve heard stories of ears literally bleeding from having to wear a mask all day,” said Janan Miller.

She saw a solution on Facebook, 3D-printed mask extenders that a Boy Scout in another city was making, and called her son into the room.

“Immediately he got started printing,” she said.

Staff at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center wear some of the mask extenders Brooks Miller made. (Photo Courtesy: Jennifer Geldart)

Brooks Miller, a Gorzycki Middle School 8th-grader, is on the autism spectrum. His parents got him a 3D printer and found it’s something he enjoys. He rallied friends with their own printers, and together they produced 500 extenders in their first week to give to healthcare professionals, firefighters and police officers.

“Being in our position, we felt like there wasn’t really much that we could do,” Janan Miller said. “I’m thrilled that he’s able to do something and he’s able to contribute using his niche, which is science and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).”

