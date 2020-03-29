Austin 311 sees increase in calls related to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin 3-1-1 has seen an increase in calls related to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Austin 3-1-1 provides the community access to a city ambassador to answer questions or file requests on behalf of callers 24/7.

A city spokesperson provided numbers to KXAN on Friday.

On March 26, Austin 3-1-1 took 789 calls related to coronavirus questions.

Also on March 26, Austin 3-1-1 created 173 service requests reporting over occupancy at a gathering or event. The current rule in effect states that people in Austin are not allowed to gather in groups of ten or more until May 1.

Though Austin 3-1-1 is tracking those calls, they are not tracking the number of calls related to people violating the stay-at-home order in effect for the city. The stay-at-home order went into effect on Tuesday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m. and lasts until April 13.

The community can find the latest information on COVID-19 in Austin on the city’s website.