Ascension Seton using phased approach for surgeries, other services

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ascension Seton has slowly started reintroducing scheduled surgeries and procedures in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order.

They will resume procedures and other vital services while prioritizing the most urgent ones.

Seton officials said in a release that they would still follow precautionary measures, including visitor restrictions and temperature checks for anyone entering each hospital.

“We now need to start opening it up to patients that need operations, not necessarily life saving, but life changing,” said Dr. Stuart Wolf, Co-Chair of the Ascension Texas Surgery Network Clinical Care Council. The council oversees surgical care in all Ascension Texas Hospitals.

The hospital system will also conduct virtual care when possible, staff will wear masks and practice social distancing. Anyone who is showing symptoms will be referred for a test.

“We understand that individuals in our local communities have emergency and essential healthcare needs outside of COVID-19, many of which cannot be delayed or deferred without serious health risks,” said Andy Davis, President and CEO of Ascension Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered in March to postpone unnecessary surgeries as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Each patient that is due for surgery will require to have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of their surgery date and time. Those who test positive will be treated at Dell Seton Medical Center.

Those who are getting surgery will have a separate entrance.