Ascension Seton staff celebrate release of COVID-19 patient after 2 weeks in ICU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman left the hospital Thursday to applause and cheers from hospital staff after a rigorous battle with COVID-19.

A video sent to KXAN from Ascension Seton shows the patient triumphantly leaving the hospital after over two weeks in the ICU on a ventilator.

Members of her clinical team gathered in the hallway to celebrate her recovery and release, which they dubbed, “Code Sunshine.”

St. David’s South Austin Medical Center had a similar ceremony at the beginning of April when one of its patients was discharged.