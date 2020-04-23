Ascension Seton staff celebrate release of COVID-19 patient after 2 weeks in ICU

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman left the hospital Thursday to applause and cheers from hospital staff after a rigorous battle with COVID-19.

A video sent to KXAN from Ascension Seton shows the patient triumphantly leaving the hospital after over two weeks in the ICU on a ventilator.

Members of her clinical team gathered in the hallway to celebrate her recovery and release, which they dubbed, “Code Sunshine.”

St. David’s South Austin Medical Center had a similar ceremony at the beginning of April when one of its patients was discharged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss