As Texas faces billion-dollar losses due to COVID-19, Austin educators brace for financial blow

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hagar reported a 9.3% year-over-year drop in state sales tax revenue for April, adding that May revenues could be even worse. The loss of billions of dollars in revenue will inevitibly impact state and local education budgets, according to education leaders.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas schools are preparing for a massive blow in funding for education, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a severe financial impact on the state.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hagar reported a 9.3% year-over-year drop in-state sales tax revenue for April, adding that May revenues could be even worse. The loss of billions of dollars in revenue will inevitably impact state and local education budgets, according to education leaders.

KXAN Politics Reporter John Engel is breaking down which programs are in jeopardy, and how local school districts plan to adjust, tonight at 6 p.m.