As shift to Stage 4 looms, Austin health and elected officials give COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.

A staff member administers a nasal swab COVID-19 test at a drive up testing site run by Austin Public Health. Image Courtesy City of Austin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health and elected officials will give an update on the area’s COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Alongside APH’s Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott and APH Director Stephanie Hayden, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown will take part in the videoconference with reporters.

It is scheduled to last 30 minutes.

Dr. Escott said Tuesday in an interview with KXAN that while Austin-area hospitals have plenty of room to handle more patients, a potential staffing shortage may cause health officials to move to a Stage 4 risk advisory sooner than originally planned.

The Austin area has 331 intensive care beds, but Escott says there are only enough healthcare workers to staff about 200 of those ICU beds. That’s because many healthcare workers are being sent to help with coronavirus spikes in other parts of the state.

Austin area hospitals are also taking overflow patients from El Paso who don’t have COVID-19 to make room for COVID-19 patients in El Paso. The hospital system there is at capacity and the El Paso area has nearly 35,000 active cases.

According to the Travis County COVID-19 dashboard, the seven-day moving average of new hospitalizations is up to 32 new admissions a day, and the positivity rate is now 5.2%.

We will stream the videoconference on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.