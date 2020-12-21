LIVE: As Moderna vaccine comes in, health officials give COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is set Monday to make its way to Central Texas, and with Christmas just four days away, health officials moved up their COVID-19 update videoconference to 10 a.m. Monday.

Last week, the Austin-Travis County area hit a seven-day rolling average of 50 new hospitalizations, a trigger point to potentially move the area to Stage 5 restrictions. Health officials didn’t officially make the move, saying they wanted to see a couple more days of data first.

As of this writing Monday, the county’s dashboard shows the average went down slightly to 48. It’s likely health officials will address that, along with precautions people should take for Christmas, at this week’s briefing.

Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin Public Health interim healthy authority, along with APH Director Stephanie Hayden, Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and Interim APH Assistant Director Cassandra DeLeon, will be on the videoconference to answer questions.

We will stream the briefing on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.