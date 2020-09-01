As COVID-19 outbreaks continue across college campuses, some UT students express concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — College campuses are open once again and already some universities are seeing COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We are making a lot of the same mistakes as them and it worries me that we are going to become the next version of them,” said Joe Cascino, a student at the Univerity of Texas.

Cascino says he has seen parties in his complex and around campus.

“I really predict in the next two to three weeks we are going to see a spike in cases,” Cascino said.

There have’t been any outbreaks at UT yet, but on Monday the university confirmed that two students who live in residence halls did test positive. The two students lived in Jester and San Jacinto residence halls.

“I am definitely happy I am not living in dorms and stuff like that,” said UT student Zona Martin.

Martin moved off campus and into her father’s house to avoid contact with other students this year.

“It is in a neighborhood where there is not a lot of traffic going on,” Martin said. “If I was in West Campus I would not feel safe.”

She is taking a hit financially as she is still trying to get out of her current lease, but she says her health and safety is more important.

“It has been a hassle figuring out how I am going to break my lease,” Martin said. “I might have to pay my rent for that apartment until they can find someone to take my lease.”