LIVE: As area approaches threshold for Stage 3 guidelines, Austin Public Health shares latest on COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Based on an encouraging trend for one key indicator, Austin and Travis County could soon ease more restrictions related to COVID-19.

The seven-day moving average for hospitalization admissions dropped to 30 Thursday, which places the area within the threshold to potentially move to Stage 3 of the risk-based guidelines. However, at this time, Austin and Travis County remain in Stage 4.

Leaders from Austin Public Health will likely address the possibility of further downgrading the local COVID-19 risk level during their weekly coronavirus briefing at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Dr. Desmar Walkes, the health authority for Austin-Travis County, will lead the update as usual. The other speakers will include interim APH director Adrienne Sturrup, chief epidemiologist Janet Pichette and Cassandra DeLeon, the department’s chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion.

The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival begins Friday, which requires attendees to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get inside Zilker Park. APH helped approve the plan for those safety protocols, including masking requirements for some areas of the festival grounds. However, questions remain how a large event two weekends in a row could affect conditions locally.

During an interview with KXAN Thursday, Dr. Walkes expressed confidence that the protocols would help prevent ACL from becoming a super spreader event.

“Because the mitigation plan includes allowing people in who have negative tests only, and those who are vaccinated, we feel that that’s going to provide the lowest risk that we can possibly hope for,” Walkes said.

