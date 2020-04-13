Area parks reopen after Easter coronavirus closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Area parks, greenbelts and other public greenspaces are open again Monday following an Easter weekend closure due to COVID-19 and social distancing concerns.

Parks in Austin, Travis and Williamson counties opened at sunrise Monday. Austin Mayor Steve Adler had hinted that he could keep the city’s parks closed, but he elected not to do that. City Council Member Kathie Tovo said parks and construction sites are the city’s two biggest problem areas when it comes to helping get the city to its social distancing goal.

“Know that if we don’t get down to that 90% social distancing the models tell us that we’ll have significant loss of life here in our city and we have to take those steps not just for ourselves but for our community as a whole,” Tovo told KXAN last week.

Right now, the Austin-Travis County is at about 65% social distancing.