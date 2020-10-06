Area COVID-19 numbers are better but more work to be done, APH says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health’s Interim Health Authority’s message is the same he’s had for quite some time now: things are looking better, but the public has to do more.

Dr. Mark Escott told Travis County commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting two key pieces of data in the realm of staging risk are falling — the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations and positivity rate.

He said although the current moving average of hospitalizations is 12.7, the area has worked its way down to 12 on three separate occasions during the pandemic, only to bounce off the threshold and increase.

Dr. Escott hopes this time will be different.

“Hopefully through continued vigilance, and efforts of masking, social distancing and hygiene, we can continue to push through that barrier,” he said. “We want to get under 10 for the seven-day average so we can go to Stage 2 of risk which allows us to open things up and be more comfortable.”

Dr. Escott said the area has added more risk in the community by opening schools and moving capacity at businesses up, and hospitalizations have stayed relatively flat for awhile now. He said that’s a good result, and flat is OK, but he wants the area to push through.

The other piece Dr. Escott pointed out is the positivity rate of tests. He said it currently sits at 3.8%, the lowest it has ever been during the pandemic. For the Hispanic community, it’s 6.3%, and Dr. Escott said health officials are working to get that down. He also said the community makes up 52% of all hospitalizations, an increase over last week.

Hospitalizations rates for the 20-29 age group have gone up, but the 10-19 age group is in decline.

He said there are some COVID-19 clusters associated with schools, but they’re the same pattern they’ve seen in the past. The clusters are typically associated with extra-curricular activities and parties, he said.

Health officials are investigating a cluster at a local high school related to a weekend party, Dr. Escott said, where at least six people have tested positive for COVID-19 and it led to the quarantine of 58 people as close contacts.

“This is an important reminder as we head into the fall … that large gatherings like that are still dangerous,” Dr. Escott said. “We will encourage our high school and college students to be safe, and encourage the parents to remind their children to avoid those activities is important to their health, their family’s health and the community’s health.”

Near the end of his briefing, Dr. Escott was asked by Commissioner Brigid Shea to respond to President Trump’s actions after he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Hospital on Monday.

“I struggle to understand why this has to continue to be a topic of debate,” Dr. Escott said. “The President has to understand that he is a leader, and as a leader, he must set an example for others. And when he does things like take his mask off and say that we shouldn’t be afraid, it’s sending the wrong message.

“It’s saying that we shouldn’t be careful, and that is not the case. The message that should be shared is that we don’t have to live in fear. We need to live in knowledge, we need to live in the science that tells us if we do the right things — if we mask, social distance, wash our hands and avoid touching our faces, if we stay at home when we’re sick — then we can continue to have more normalcy than we’ve had in the past,” he said.