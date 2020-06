AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health continues its series of COVID-19 virtual media question-and-answer sessions with one at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette are scheduled to answer questions from the media.

The meeting, held via Cisco WebEx, will also be simulcasted in Spanish. It is scheduled to last 30 minutes.

We will stream the conference on KXAN.com and our Facebook page.