APH to discuss rising COVID-19 cases, delta variant arrival in Travis County at 9 a.m. Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health and other officials are holding a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday to talk about rising cases of COVID-19 and the emergence of the delta variant in Travis County.

Part of the discussion will also center on potentially moving risk-based guidelines to Stage 3 for those who are unvaccinated. Officials available to answer questions are:

  • Travis County Judge Andy Brown
  • Austin Mayor Steve Adler
  • Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority
  • Adrienne Sturrup, Interim APH Director

Data from the Travis County COVID-19 dashboard shows the 7-day rolling average of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 is 20, firmly within the Stage 3 range. The positivity rate has increased to 6.6% and there were 128 new cases reported Wednesday.

If APH decides to move the area to Stage 3, it would alter recommendations for those at high risk of infection. APH suggests avoiding indoor and outdoor gatherings, along with travel and dining/shopping, unless essential for high-risk people who aren’t fully vaccinated. Nothing changes for people who have been fully vaccinated.

The above chart from APH shows the different recommendations for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

