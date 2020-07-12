APH opens third neighborhood COVID-19 testing site at east Austin park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will open a third neighborhood COVID-19 testing site on Monday to provide targeted testing in local areas with a higher number of positive cases.

The Givens Park testing location at 3811 East 12th Street opens Monday, July 13 in an outdoor pavilion at the east Austin park. Last week, APH opened two neighborhood testing sites at the Southeast and Little Walnut Creek Branch Libraries.

APH says it is aiming to provide free COVID-19 testing opportunities in these “historically underserved neighborhoods” in addition to its drive-thru sites located throughout Austin, according to a City of Austin release.

During the first week of testing at the neighborhood sites, APH said 187 people were tested at the Little Walnut Creek Branch Library near the Rundberg neighborhood and 137 people were tested at the Southeast Branch Library in southeast Austin. Health officials expect to increase capacity depending on the demand in the area.

The neighborhood testing sites do not require a person to be inside a vehicle for a test. Patients may walk, ride their bicycle or motorcycle or drive, but must wear a face-covering. You can take an assessment to determine whether you qualify for a test either online at AustinTexas.gov/COVID19 or through the City’s nurse hotline at 512-972-5560.

APH recommends scheduling an appointment ahead of time, but as long as there is capacity at the site, no one will be turned away if they show up needing testing.