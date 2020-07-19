APH opening new, walk-up COVID-19 testing site at The Pfield in Pflugerville Monday

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will a open a new, public COVID-19 testing site in Pflugerville starting Monday.

The walk-up testing site will be at the Pfield, located at 1440 W. Pecan Street. It will operate from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Saturdays.

The testing site will be free and available to anyone. No pre-registration will be required at the walk-up site. It will have the capacity to test 300 people a day.

The city of Pflugerville says the new testing site comes as a result of a growth rate of almost 415% in positive COVID-19 cases since early June in the 78660 zipcode.

Earlier this month, CommUnityCare announced that it would relocate two of its drive-up testing sites, one of which was in Pflugerville, due to overwhelming demand for the tests.

Austin Public Health has also recently added other testing sites in Austin neighborhoods with high numbers of cases.