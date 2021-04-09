APH: If masking, social distancing continue, graduation plans could look ‘pretty good’; update at 10 a.m.

APH has added new vaccination sites like this one in the Mueller development to help with efficiency in distributing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (KXAN Photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health officials say key data used for risk-level staging is going down slowly, and that’s good for school districts planning graduations near the end of May.

Austin Public Health officials will meet with media members to give an update and answer questions on the continued COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Friday.

Dr. Mark Escott on Tuesday updated local leaders at the joint session with the Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners Court, and he said he’ll keep an eye on data points like the rolling average of new hospitalizations and active cases, both of which have hit a bit of a plateau lately. The current rolling average of new hospitalizations is 20, a small uptick from what it was April 1 at 16 but firmly inside Stage 3 risk levels.

However, Escott said if masking, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings are continued, “things are looking pretty good,” he said.

“If we continue these protections and ride the trend down while we ramp up vaccinations, things could look very good for graduations at the end of May,” he said.

APH is also opening vaccination appointments to everyone aged 18 years and older on Monday. The agency sent out a tweet Thursday night making the announcement.

All of the appointments have been filled for this week!💉



We are excited to announce appointments will be open to the general public, including anyone 18+. Next appointment release for the FIRST dose of Moderna will be Monday (4/12)



📌Pre-register here: https://t.co/AVhWdhK3fS pic.twitter.com/TIImdYy0IW — Austin Public Health (@AusPublicHealth) April 9, 2021

Escott, along with APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette, will take part in the video conference update and Q&A.

We will stream it in this story and on Facebook.