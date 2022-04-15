AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is asking for people to test themselves for COVID-19 before gathering for the Easter holiday.

Health officials point to the CDC’s decision to extend its federal mask order for travel, as it follows the spread of the omicron B.A.2 subvariant, which makes up more than 85 percent of cases.

COVID-19 testing is available at Metz Elementary through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccines will also be available at Old Sims Elementary on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During this time last year, 26% of the population 16 and up were fully vaccinated in Travis County. Now, those ages five and older are 73% fully vaccinated.