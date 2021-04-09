APH expanding COVID-19 appointments to adults 18 years and older Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following its COVID-19 vaccine appointment online sign-up block Thursday night, Austin Public Health announced it will open appointments to anyone 18 years or older starting Monday.

The agency filled up its appointment times Thursday evening for people in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C, along with child care providers and teachers and the general public aged 40 or older.

All of the appointments have been filled for this week!💉



We are excited to announce appointments will be open to the general public, including anyone 18+. Next appointment release for the FIRST dose of Moderna will be Monday (4/12)



We are excited to announce appointments will be open to the general public, including anyone 18+. Next appointment release for the FIRST dose of Moderna will be Monday (4/12)

To pre-register for a vaccination appointment, go to APH’s website and fill out the form. Then, once the pre-queue period opens at 5:45 p.m. Monday, log in to your account and get in the online portal to wait for your spot in line when appointment scheduling begins at 6 p.m.

APH says when you’re selected to schedule an appointment and the system asks you to log in again, don’t panic and you won’t lose your spot in line. Just simply log in again and continue through the screens to schedule. Also, if you have trouble logging in, put “.aph” at the end of your username.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said vaccine hubs and providers could start vaccinating those aged 16 years or older March 29.