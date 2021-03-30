APH COVID testing, vaccine site to be offline for upgrades Tuesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is making upgrades to its COVID-19 testing and vaccine registration site Tuesday night, so there will be intermittent outages to the site starting at 7 p.m.

APH said the minor inconvenience now will be worth it once updates are complete. People won’t be able to log in to schedule and test or register for a vaccine during the outage, but once it’s done, the agency said there will be a “new user-friendly design and interface in place.”

The upgrades will also allow people to log in and and update their account if they received a vaccine from another provider, removing them from the APH waitlist and bumping up those who remain on the list.

The new site will also be integrated with the state’s immunization registry, ImmTrac2. By doing so, the system can automatically cancel appointments if someone schedules a first dose appointment through APH and ImmTrac2 data shows that they’ve already received a first dose through a different provider.

Additional vaccine providers can be found using the VaccineFinder website.

As far as COVID-19 testing goes, walk-up tests are available at the Ana Lark Center on the following days and times:

2-7 p.m., Tuesday and Friday

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday

People can also get tested at the Southeast Branch Library on these days and times: