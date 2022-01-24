APH, community organizations partner for Austin vaccine clinics Monday

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is collaborating with Travis County-area community organizations in its latest vaccine rollout initiatives, with local clinics planned Monday.

Clinics are open to everyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and don’t require registration or set appointments. Vaccines are free and proof of identification, insurance of citizenship isn’t required to receive one.

Each APH site offers first and second series doses for Moderna and Pfizer; a single-dose vaccine for Johnson & Johnson; as well as third doses for immunocompromised people and booster shots for those who qualify. Those receiving a second or third dose or a booster are asked to bring their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine card.

The following community organizations will help host vaccine clinics Monday:

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County) 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 6633 Hwy. 290, Ste. 303, Austin Available vaccines: Pfizer (ages 5 and older); Moderna (ages 18 and older)



Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (CTAHI/Travis County) 4:30-6:30 p.m. 6648 Ed Bluestein Blvd., Austin Available vaccines: Pfizer (ages 5 and older); Moderna (ages 18 and older)



La Mexicana Market (Travis County) 5:30-8:30 p.m. 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin Available vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12 and older)



La Mexicana Market (Travis County) 5:30-8:30 p.m. 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd., Austin Available vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12 and older)



Polo Loco Supermercado (Travis County) 5:30-8:30 p.m. 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin Available vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12 and older)



More information on the city of Austin’s vaccination clinics and COVID-19 is available online.