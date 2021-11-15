APH administers close to 700 child vaccine doses since approval for ages 5-11

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is working to expand its school vaccine clinics this week, prioritizing ages 5-11.

One of those clinics took place Monday at Cele Middle School. It’s the first vaccine clinic for those ages 5-11 the Pflugerville Independent School District has hosted on one of its campuses, the district said.

This is just one of several schools APH will be having a popup clinic at.

Since its school vaccine initiative started on Nov. 4, APH said it’s visited the following campuses from the elementary to high school level:

Cele Middle School Connally High School Del Valle High Del Valle Middle School Dessau Middle School Elgin High Idea Charter Schools Kelly Lane Middle School Leander MS Manor High Manor New Tech High School Manor Oak Meadows Elementary North-East Early College Pflugerville Middle School UT Elementary Wayside Charter Schools Weiss High School Westview Middle School

So far, a spokesperson with APH said they’ve administered close to 700 doses for the 5-11 age group.

APH has been working with Pflugerville, Austin and Del Valle ISDs. Figuring out details, such as whether a parent has to be present or which time the clinics are going to be offered, hasn’t been easy. But an RN supervisor with APH said it has been worth it.

“I’ll tell you, I’ve had moms crying. And I’m going, ‘oh my god, did I do something?’ You always think you’ve done something. And the moms say, ‘I’m so happy, we have been waiting for this,'” APH Acting RN Supervisor Nelda Garcia said.

Rounding up staff and resources for these clinics has also required a lot of planning, according to Garcia. She said they’ve been rescheduling some of the adult clinics, because they’re shifting their focus to young kids who have newly-approved access to the vaccine.

There are four more clinics planned this week through Friday at the following locations at 4 p.m.: