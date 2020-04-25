APD officers help support seniors during pandemic through Meals on Wheels

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austin police officers spent Friday providing meals to seniors who need them, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

APD officers have been delivering meals for “Meals on Wheels” every Friday for more than two years.

“One of the added benefits of sending an officer to do a Meals on Wheels delivery is we have the opportunity to speak with the vulnerable population, make sure they’re okay, make sure all their needs are taken care of,” said APD officer Harris Kaleikini.

Meals on Wheels is delivering shelf stable meals to get seniors through two weeks at a time in order to limit interaction during the outbreak.