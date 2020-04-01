Amid COVID-19, Austin leasing Crowne Plaza hotel for people that can’t safely self-quarantine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin officials confirmed to KXAN Wednesday that the Crowne Plaza Austin hotel off I-35 and Highway 290 has been used to house people that can’t safely self-quarantine at home due to COVID-19.
Emily Tuttle, a spokeswoman with the city, said that doesn’t mean it’s just people experiencing homelessness. For example, someone in a roommate situation with possible COVID-19 exposure could use the hotel to self-quarantine.
As of Wednesday morning, six people — five homeless and one city worker — were in the Austin-Travis County Isolation Facilty. Tuttle said there is a positive COVID-19 test result among those six people, but didn’t have an exact number.
“The lease term started on March 25, 2020. The facility has been designated for those who test positive, who meet designated symptom criteria, and/or have had a known exposure to someone who tested positive. The facility currently has 6 guests: 1 public safety individual; 5 people experiencing homelessness. Of course this number will fluctuate.”Emily Tuttle, City of Austin spokeswoman