Amid COVID-19, Austin leasing Crowne Plaza hotel for people that can’t safely self-quarantine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin officials confirmed to KXAN Wednesday that the Crowne Plaza Austin hotel off I-35 and Highway 290 has been used to house people that can’t safely self-quarantine at home due to COVID-19.

Emily Tuttle, a spokeswoman with the city, said that doesn’t mean it’s just people experiencing homelessness. For example, someone in a roommate situation with possible COVID-19 exposure could use the hotel to self-quarantine.

As of Wednesday morning, six people — five homeless and one city worker — were in the Austin-Travis County Isolation Facilty. Tuttle said there is a positive COVID-19 test result among those six people, but didn’t have an exact number.