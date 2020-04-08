Amended coronavirus order in Bastrop County closes parks and urges face coverings

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape released an amended COVID-19 order Wednesday addressing new social distancing and face covering guidelines.

According to the order, there are 18 cases and one death related to COVID-19 in Bastrop County.

In his order, Pape decided to close all county parks. This follows a similar order from Gov. Abbott closing state parks and from local mayors closing city parks. This is being done to discourage social gatherings in those areas and mitigate spread.

Additionally, Pape has ordered all residents in Bastrop County to follow the new CDC guidelines on social distancing and face coverings. The CDC says a face covering can be as simple as a bandana tied around one’s nose and mouth.

STATEMENT ANNOUNCING AMENDED COVID-19 ORDER, effective 11:59 p.m. April 9, 2020.

From the Office of Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape

1.Bastrop County and city parks are closed.

The order states that social distancing and face coverings must be adhered to at all times, but especially in three distinct circumstances:

When entering a government building or conversing with a government official.

When with other members of the public outside of a household.

When working in a business that is open to the public.

“I am also very proud of and thankful for the team of over 50 local and community leaders working in our Emergency Operations Center. These men and women are the best in the business,” wrote Pape.

“They are meeting needs, answering questions, and developing resources to deal with whatever may come.”

To read the full order visit the Bastrop County website here.