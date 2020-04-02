Amazon partners with SXSW to bring film festival to streaming service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues more and more people in the U.S. are quarantining themselves in their homes. As a treat to those in isolation, Amazon is partnering with SXSW to bring all of the canceled 2020 festival’s featured films to its streaming service as part of its “Prime Video presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection.”

SXSW was canceled for the first time in its history due to the rapidly growing concern around the coronavirus earlier in 2020. Filmmakers who were part of SXSW 2020 will get the chance to opt into Amazon’s 10-day film festival which is free to all who have an account, a Prime membership is not necessary.

“We’re honored to be able to provide a space for the SXSW filmmakers to share their hard work and passion with audiences for the first time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “It’s been a privilege collaborating with Janet Pierson and the SXSW team to bring these diverse and inspiring films to viewers around the country. We are supporters of SXSW and other independent film festivals, and hope this online film festival can help give back some of that experience, and showcase artists and films that audiences might otherwise not have had the chance to see.”

“Ever since SXSW was cancelled by the City of Austin, we’ve been focused on how we could help the incredible films and filmmakers in the SXSW 2020 Film Festival lineup,” said Janet Pierson, Director of Film, SXSW. “We were delighted when Amazon Prime Video offered to host an online film festival, and jumped at the opportunity to connect their audiences to our filmmakers. We’re inspired by the adaptability and resilience of the film community as it searches for creative solutions in this unprecedented crisis.”

A date for the 10-day “Prime Video presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection,” but the two organizations are hoping to start in late April.