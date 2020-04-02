Amazon offers free computer science courses to students disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amazon is working to help Texas students and teachers disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic by offering them an at home computer science education through its Amazon Future Engineer program.

The Amazon Future Engineer program offers free access to sponsored computer science courses. The program is for independent learners from grades six through 12 as well as their teachers remotely teaching while the nation is quarantined.

Future Engineer offers its participants a variety of programs and courses. One of which is is a virtual robotics program made possible through Amazon partners CoderZ. It is a coding course that accommodates various age groups. Students in second grade learn through block-based coding while high school students learn through text-based coding.

Additionally, Future Engineer provides a course called EarSketch. This is a free program that lets students learn to code through a musical context. Music provided by Grammy winning artists Ciara and Common are available for participants to remix using coding.

Those interested in participatig in Amazon’s Future Engineer program ca sign up at www.amazonfutureengineer.com/free-courses.

More informtion about the newest courses coming to the Future Engineer program can be found on Amazon’s blog here.