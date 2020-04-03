All Together ATX virtual telethon raising money for people affected by COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re all in this together.

A virtual telethon has already raised more than $1 million, and it will continue all day Friday.

All Together ATX is aimed to help people hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and also helps people who simply haven’t had to ask for financial help.

The Austin Community Foundation and the United Way for Greater Austin are working together to raise money for relief efforts.

KXAN’s Sydney Benter spoke with David Smith, the CEO of United Way of Greater Austin, about the virtual telethon.

KXAN is participating in the event, and you can donate to the cause today.