All Together ATX opens next funding cycle for local COVID-19 support

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All Together ATX, a philanthropic effort for COVID-19 support in Central Texas, has opened its second cycle of available funding for various projects affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All Together ATX, a partnership between the Austin Community Foundation and the United Way Greater Austin, aims to support Central Texas communities experiencing economic or health-related hardships caused by the pandemic.

Funding for this cycle will be directed toward the following projects:

COVID-19-safe shelters and support for those experiencing or at risk of domestic abuse and/or child abuse and maltreatment

Digital equity of devices, software, subscription content, and internet access

Mental health supports using telehealth or other safe treatment options

Transportation services and meal delivery for aging populations

Utility payment support

All Together ATX expects to distribute between $1.5 to $2 million for the second of three planned funding cycles. The deadline to apply for funding is June 25 and the application can be found at the All Together ATX website. Grants will be distributed in early August, according to the release.

All Together ATX recently surpassed $6 million in fundraising. In April, $1.8 million in grant funding was disbursed to 97 non-profits that addressed food insecurity, medical needs, employment and child care during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says.

The philanthropy says the goal of funding in this cycle is to expand existing services to members of underserved communities in Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson County.

To ensure the most at-risk communities are served, proposals will be reviewed using a racial equity lens. Organizations led by individuals of color who represent the community will be weighted more heavily, All Together ATX says.