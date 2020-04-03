All Together ATX: How the Jeremiah Program is helping single moms during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For families living in apartments provided by the Jeremiah Program in east Austin, the coronavirus pandemic has made life more difficult.

The program provides safe, affordable housing, on-site early childhood development, life skills classes and other resources for single moms. Some of them lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and they all lost their childcare — the program’s facility follows the same schedule as Austin Independent School District.

“I would say 100 percent are suffering for sure,” said Shannon Moody, executive director of the Jeremiah Program Austin. “We know it’s so hard for our moms. We are having our teachers do virtual check-ins; I’m actually putting together some kind of craft boxes.”

Moody said they’re working with families individually if they’re unable to pay rent, which the organization normally caps at 30% of a mother’s income. The program also gave families $100 H-E-B gift cards this week to help fill the gap.

Meanwhile, the Jeremiah Program, which relies on a two-generation model to support both kids and their moms, has had to cancel fundraisers due to the pandemic. More virtual coaching, classes and visits also means the group will need to invest more in technology. Donations are more critical to their work now than ever before.

United Way for Greater Austin (UWGA) supports the Jeremiah Program, both financially and through professional development. All day Friday, KXAN is partnering with other local news organizations to raise money in a digital telethon for All Together ATX, a new initiative from UWGA and the Austin Community Foundation. This community-led philanthropic fund will provide flexible resources to nonprofit organizations working with communities that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak.

On KXAN News Today, meet a mom in the program and hear how it’s changed her life.