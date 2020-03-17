All the businesses, services that have closed or changed in central Texas because of coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the coronavirus spreads and cities and counties put in place restrictions on gatherings, a number of businesses and events have had to cancel or postpone.

Central Texas schools are closing into April. And, with Austin-Travis County’s announcement that it is shutting down bars, limiting restaurants to carry out and limiting gatherings to 10 people, there likely will be more changes in the days to come.

Restaurants and Businesses

True Food Kitchen said it would close until March 27, and would pay its employees and distribute food from its restaurants to them and their families.

Easy Tiger shut down its downtown, LINC and Cedar Park locations, and will open drive-up and delivery services at the LINC starting March 18. It is shifting all its resources to keep its bakery up and running. Its wholesale bakers helps feed 50,000 Texans a day, it said.

P. Terry’s and Taco Ranch closed its dining rooms until further notice but says its drive-thrus and delivery are available.

Kolache Factory closed its dining rooms but will continue to provide its services through carry-out, delivery or drive-thru.

Fresa’s Chicken al Carbon is closing its South First location and providing to-go service at its Ninth and Lamar location.

Launderette will move to to-go services.

The Continental Club, C-Boy’s Heart and Soul, the Continental Gallery and the Jade Room are closed until further notice.

Capital One is closing select locations and all Capital One Cafes, a total of 8 branches in Texas. Its ATMs will remain open.

Torchy’s Tacos has adjusted its hours.

Macy’s has closed its stores nationwide from March 17-31. The closures include all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores. “Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce,” it said in a release.

The Broken Spoke is closing. “Once again, we will be looking to our amazing customers, friends and family to help us all rebound once this National Nightmare is over,” it said in a release.

Z’Tejas said it is “aggressively preparing food for all individuals and families in Austin.” It will have curbside pickup at its north Austin and downtown locations.

Health Care

Central Health will be screening visitors before entering its offices and is encouraging people to apply for the Medical Access Program over the phone.

Austin Manual Therapy has closed its offices and canceled appointments, with a tentative reopening date of April 1.

Grocery stores

H-E-B announced its store hours are changing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies will also be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. going forward.

Gyms

The YMCA of Austin said it has suspended all in-person group exercise classes starting March 17 until further notice. It is offering two virtual group exercise options: Studio Sweat on Demand and Les Mills. Branches will also close two hours early for additional cleaning and will close on Sundays starting March 29. While its Child Watch will remain open, it suspended the following programs:

Adult Sports

Youth Sports

Youth & Family (Dance, Gymnastics, Arts)

Swim Lessons

Swim Team

Personal Training

Small Group Training

Y Active Orientation Sessions

Orange Theory closed all its corporate-owned studios nationwide Monday. It said membership dues will be immediately suspended.

Ballet Austin closed its Butler Dance Education Center March 16 and plans to reopen April 6.

Gold’s Gym is closing its corporate-owned locations through March 31. It will offer free premium access for members and non-members to its GOLD’S AMP personal training app through that time.

Libraries

Austin Public Library locations are closed March 16-29. Holds and due dates will be extended for three weeks. Books drops will be open. It also has its virtual library people can still use.

Buda’s library closed March 17. It will still provide a curbside service and computers will be available by appointment. No fines will accrue on items while it is closed.

Georgetown also closed its library starting March 16 through May 11. It asks people to hold onto their borrowed materials and reiterated that it doesn’t charge overdue fines.

Pflugerville Public Library is closed. People can keep items until April 13 and can use its online resources.

Tax Offices

Both the Travis County and Williamson County tax offices have limited person-to-person contact. Travis County has closed its lobbies, but is still helping people through its drive-through lanes at 5501 Airport Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Pflugerville branch, 15822 Foothill Farms Loop, and McKinney Falls branch, 4011 McKinney Falls Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Willaimson County is closing its offices March 17, but providing services online. Its drive-thrus are limited to property tax payments, registration renewals and disabled parking placards.

Government

The Texas Capitol is closing to the public starting March 18. Elected officials and their staff will still be able to enter the building, as well as state agency personnel with their IDs. The Capitol Visitor’s Center, Texas State Cemetary and Capitol Visitors Parking Garage will also be closed to the public, as well as gift shops and the Capitol Grill.

Georgetown will still hold City Council meetings and is working to transition them to a remote option. It won’t hold board or commission meetings except for: Planning and Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustment (if needed), Historic and Architectural Review Committee, Building Standards Commission (if needed), Georgetown Transportation Enhancement Corporation (if needed), Georgetown Economic Enhancement Corporation (if needed).

Austin has closed all library branches, rescheduled all non-essential municipal court dockets, Austin Animal Center, pools, golf courses, athletic programs, recreation centers and cultural centers.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is closing the following public facilities:

All PARD recreation centers (except the spring break camps – additional information below)

All PARD cultural centers (except the ESB-MACC spring break program – additional information below)

All PARD museums

All PARD senior centers

All PARD aquatic facilities

All PARD golf courses

All PARD tennis centers

Zilker Botanical Garden

Zilker Caretaker Cottage

All PARD special event facilities

The City of Pflugerville closes its public facilities, including the Pflugerville Animal Welfare Services (PAWS), Pflugerville Recreation Center, Pflugerville Public Library, Municipal Court and the Recycle Center.

Closed Businesses

Bautex Systems in San Marcos said Monday it had “ceased manufacturing operations in Texas and will no longer be providing products.”