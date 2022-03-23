AUSTIN (KXAN) — Orders that required masking in schools, businesses to post signs and for the public to wear masks in city and county buildings have all officially been lifted, local leaders announced Wednesday.

Masks will still be required in the airport, hospital settings and jails for now.

Austin Public Health also said they will be adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels tracker as a method for guiding the public on health measures moving forward. Travis County is listed in the low-risk category right now.

“Effective immediately, masking indoors, including inside city buildings, is no longer required (with only limited exceptions). Congratulations — it’s about time!” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. “Thank you to everyone vaccinated and boosted for helping to get us here.”

It comes a day after Travis County commissioners voted to remove the mask requirement inside county buildings citing low-risk levels.

Commissioners noted the policy could come back if another surge hits Central Texas.

“If we got back to a higher stage then we will have to encourage people to resume taking extra precaution,” Commissioner Brigid Shea said. “I think people just have to be prepared if it gets worse we’ll have to resume protective measures.”

That was echoed by the local health authority: “We have not eliminated the virus but adapted to it. We now have knowledge and tools to fight COVID-19 when we are called to do so,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes. “I am confident that the community will come together if the need arises again, as they have for the past two years of this pandemic.”

The shift comes after no new COVID-19 hospital admissions were reported in Austin Monday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.